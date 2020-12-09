Oralynn Thwaites Paine

Mrs. Paine died Saturday, December 6, 2020, in Tyler. She was born in Houston on October 3, 1926 in Houston.
After graduating from high school, Mrs. Paine attended Rice University in Houston and graduated at the age of 19. She then moved to Mt. Selman to live with her parents and younger brother. She taught school in Bullard, and then in Jacksonville, for several years. She then worked as a lab technician and was the director of the first lab at Medical Center Hospital in Tyler until she was married. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville for many years, where she loved teaching Sunday School for the children, as well as helping in the nursery.
Mrs. Paine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being outdoors, and had a great love for all animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Edward Thwaites and Mabel Alice Thwaites, and her husband, Max Paine.
Survivors include her son, John Scott Paine, daughter, Mary Alice Paine Muller and son-in-law, Steve Muller. Four grandchildren, Morgan Beeson, Justin Paine, Lindsey Paine, and Colton Ray. Three great-grandchildren, Mason Ray, Savannah Paine, and Max Penelope Beeson. One brother, Rev. Edward Thwaites and sister-in-law, Nancy Thwaites, and three nephews.
The family of Mrs. Paine would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Trinity Assisted Living of Jacksonville, Prestige Estates Memory Care in Tyler, and Heart to Heart Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mrs. Paine over the last years of her life.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 Broadway Ave., #1140, Tyler, TX 75703.