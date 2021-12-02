Opal Lorene Sides Farmer
BULLARD — Services for Opal Lorene Sides Farmer, 98, of Bullard, will be held on Friday, December 3rd, 2:00 p.m., Jacksons Burks Walker Tippit, Tyler Texas with Brother Clay Thornton officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial following at Bullard Cemetery. Ms. Farmer passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 in Jacksonville Texas. Ms. Farmer was born on November 1, 1923 to parents Marlin and Ellen Bedair. Opal grew up in Red Oak Flat, Texas, one of ten siblings, all who have preceded her in death. Opal married the love of her life, Burton Henry Sides, in 1942 and moved to Bullard soon after, purchasing a home that Opal would call hers for over 60 years, affectionately known to all as, “MawMaws” house. For many years Opal worked as a nurse, first at Newburn Hospital in Jacksonville. A few years later, she continued her nursing career working alongside her dear friend, the late Dr. Marjorie Roper, serving the community they both loved, Bullard Texas. If you knew Opal, you knew her large, loving family was her greatest accomplishment. She found the most joy in serving her family and others, whether that be by cooking, caring for their babies, or just spending time together. Opal loved to sew, quilt, sweep her hardwood floors, and chew tobacco, only BeechNut! Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin and Ellen Bedair, husbands Burton Sides, Doug Smith, Ted Snipes, and Charles Farmer, a beloved daughter, Macle Yvonne Moore, a granddaughter, Lisa Jo Robins, and grandson, Richard Howell Robins. Opal is survived by daughters Wanda Liles of Bullard, Donna King and husband Tim of Bullard, Michele Welch and husband Kenneth of Troup, and Cindy Campbell and husband Jason of Bullard. Grandchildren Tommy Moore of Troup, Joey King and wife Jennifer of Lindale, and Jeff Robins and Luke Robins and wife Ally, of Bullard. Great grandchildren Josh Moore and wife Kelly of Ft. Wayne Indiana, Melissa Henderson and husband Cortez of Ft. Wayne Indiana, Kody Welch and wife Sara of Troup, Sarah and Katie Campbell of Bullard, Jacey and Julee King of Lindale, Christian, Noah, and Evie Moore of Bullard, and Riley and Doc Robins of Bullard. Lastly, an accomplishment of which she was truly proud, 4 great-great-grandchildren, Kaul Welch of Troup, Jayda Moore, Cortez Henderson Jr., and Marshawn Henderson all of Ft. Wayne Indiana. Pallbearers include Tommy Moore, Joey Burton King, Jeff Robins, Luke Robins, Kody Welch, Kenneth Welch and Jason Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim King and Josh Moore. If desired, memorials may be made to: “The Opal Sides Scholarship for Nursing Students” ? Austin Bank. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.