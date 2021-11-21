Olivia “Libby” Adcock
TYLER — Olivia “Libby” Sanders Adcock, was the loving wife of Daniel W. Adcock, Jr. for 62 plus years, she died on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Tyler.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM at Marvin United Methodist Church Chapel with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Olivia was born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina on September 19 1926 to the late Ernest B. and Lillie Sanders. She grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to Daniel Adcock on November 2, 1944. Since 1947 she has been a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and a member of the Crusader’s Sunday School Class. For many years she taught Sunday school in the nursery and kindergarten departments. Olivia served on the board of the United Methodist Women working in many different areas. She also served on the Administrative Board of Marvin. She held a life membership in the UMW, the PTA and in the Tyler Women’s Forum, where she served on the board. She had been a member of the Tuesday Reading Club for over 33 years and she was one of the first tour guides for Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum.
Libby was preceded in death by her husband, D. W. Adcock, Jr. on February 11, 2007; her parents, Ernest B. and Lillie Sanders; sisters Dorothy Autrey, Lee Dora Graves and Idella Jennings; brothers, Ben C. Sanders, Cole L. Sanders and William H. Sanders
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Watson and Danna Davis and husband Jeff; son, Scott Adcock and wife Amy; grandchildren, Ben Davis and wife Anna, Casey Davis and wife Allison and Landon Adcock and wife Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Avery Davis, Chloe Davis, Kadein Adcock and Jace, Gracie and Easton Adcock and numerous nieces and nephews in S. Carolina, Louisiana and Texas.
A special thanks to dedicated caregiver, Nanette Nicholson, the staff at Meadow Lake and The Hospice of East Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ben Davis, Casey Davis, Jeff Davis, Landon Adcock, Scott Adcock and Butch Adair.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Williamson, Jim Powell and Jay Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church Eternal Flame Fund or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
