Oliver Tommy Dawson
FT. WORTH — Oliver Tommy Dawson, age 73, of Ft. Worth, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2021. Tom did not “Lose” his battle with cancer. He, in many ways, WON his battle with cancer...and inspired us all with his bravery right to the end. On August 20, 1947, in Lindale, Texas, Oliver and Rosemond Dawson, who he loved and respected profoundly, welcomed their son. Rosemary Dawson became the most adored bride to ever walk the face of this earth on November 12, 1988. Anyone would tell you that not a conversation was had without hearing the names “Mimi” or “Rose”, his love for them was unimaginable. Tom wasn’t the average college student. He would say, if he could, all he would do is go to school. A graduate of East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. After many years, working for Child Protective Services, he attended the University of Texas at Arlington where he received a Master’s Degree in Social Work. Among many of his accomplishments was his trip to Sturgis, not once, but twice. Also notable, was the thousands of children’s lives impacted by his dedication to his position as a CPS Investigator. Besides his wife, Tom found the greatest joys in Harley Davidson motorcycles, eating, Willie Nelson, Lladro, reading, watching sports, debating politics, and making people laugh. Tom loved “his things” and often joked how “moderation know him not”. A good husband, father, and friend Tom will be remembered. Tom is survived by his wife, Rosemary Dawson; children, Tabitha Dawson, Tim Dawson, Laura Lowrimore, Ricky Lowrimore, and Jason Lowrimore; grandchildren, Madison Moore, McKayla Moore, Kaden Dawson, Ezra Bartlett, Aspyn Allen-Lowrimore, William Lowrimore and Finnegan Lowrimore; great grandchild, Charlotte. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
