Oliver Lloyd Terry
TYLER — Oliver Lloyd Terry, 88, of Tyler passed away on September 15, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1932, to Evelyn and Oliver Terry in Snyder, OK. He married Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Lueddemann on December 19, 1951.
Lloyd earned a degree in electrical engineering from Oklahoma State University in 1957 and upon graduation was employed by Sandia Military Corporation in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In later years, Lloyd left engineering and became co-owner of a Ford dealership in Frederick, OK. In 1976 he moved to Tyler and became General Manager of Oge Oldsmobile until his retirement.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his wife, Beth.
He is survived by his son Mike Terry and wife, Marilyn, and daughter Evelyn Permenter and husband, Joe, all of Tyler. He is also survived by two grandsons, Justin Permenter and wife, Meredith of Corinth, Jason Permenter of Dallas; and his two granddaughters, Jessica Cochrane and Jenni Lewis and husband, Tyler, all of Tyler. He has three great grandsons: Eli Cochrane, Jake Cochrane, and Theo Lewis of Tyler. His fourth great grandchild, great-granddaughter Clara Beth Lewis, is expected in October.
A private gravesite memorial service is planned.
