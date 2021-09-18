spotlight Oliver Lloyd Terry Sep 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oliver Lloyd TerryTYLER — A private family memorial will be held at a later date for Oliver Lloyd Terry, of Tyler. Mr. Terry was born December 25, 1932 in Snyder, Oklahoma and passed away September 15, 2021. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oliver Lloyd Terry Tyler Memorial Date Oklahoma Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.18.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children.” (Ephesians 5:1) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT 40 U 40 Nomination Period Bulletin Trending Topics Smith County constable sentenced to six months in jail, removed from office Palestine police officer hospitalized with COVID-19, in need of ECMO machine East Texas Football Scores: Week 4 Friday Night Live: Week 4 Smith County constable found guilty of official oppression