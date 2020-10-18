Oline Parker Swinney

Mrs. Swinney was born June 18, 1921 and passed away on October 15, 2020. She attended Arp schools and was a graduate of University of North Texas and held a master’s degree from East Texas University. She taught fifth grade at Rice Elementary and Douglas Elementary schools in Tyler, retiring after 30 years.
Mrs. Swinney was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dempse and Jewel Florence Parker and her husband of 73 years, Tom B. Swinney, as well as her four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Brady Parker Swinney, daughter-in-law, Judyth Kile Swinney, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.