Olin Jackson
TYLER — Services for Olin Ingstrom Jackson, 90, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with David Cannon officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Jackson passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Tyler. He was born August 5, 1932, in Tyler to Paul William Jackson and Floy Gresham Jackson.
Olin was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He graduated from Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College & University of Texas at Tyler. After 44 years with Tyler Pipe Industries, he retired as Vice President of Technology. For several years after retirement, Olin provided consulting services to foundries in the US and abroad.
A native Tylerite, Olin and his wife of 66 years, Bertha, raised their three daughters in the community. After retirement, Olin and Bertha enjoyed many worldwide travel adventures in addition to camping excursions in their travel trailer. He began a fitness journey in his fifties with running 5k, 10k, and marathon races. He eventually moved into biking and was active in the Tyler bicycle community, participating in many rides with his favorites being the Hotter ‘N Hell in Wichita Falls, and Tyler’s Beauty and the Beast. Olin loved high school football and drove to many East Texas Friday night games for entertainment. Having a thirst for knowledge, Olin was an avid reader, with history being a favorite topic.
Olin’s faith in God and his work in the 12-steps of Alcoholics Anonymous laid a foundation for the way he lived his life. He believed people needed to be loved the most when they were at their worst and gave back in a way that personified this belief. By the grace of God, Olin recently celebrated 51 years of sobriety.
Olin was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Don Jackson, grandson, Logan Henderson and son-in-law, Robert Henderson. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Bertha, daughters: Cindy Brodnax (Joe), Kelly Henderson, Becca Howard (Tim); six grandchildren: Leslie Henderson Gonzalez (Sam), Abby Brodnax Reeves (Dalton), Connor Henderson, Jackson Howard, Nicholas Howard and Julia Howard; his great-grandchildren: Theodore and Oliver Gonzalez.
Pallbearers will be David Jackson, Dennis Jackson, Danny Jackson, Steve Jackson, Tim Rose & Sam Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Henry W. Ray and Zane Hayes.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church,1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.gabc.org); the AA programs at Alcoholics Anonymous Central Services Office of Tyler, 3800 Paluxy Dr., Bldg. 4, Ste 401, Tyler, TX 75703 (www.tyler-aa.org); or The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).