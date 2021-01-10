Olga Olsen
Llewellyn Fowler
TYLER — It is with a heavy heart and ultimate sadness that our beloved mother, Olga Olsen Llewellyn Fowler passed away at 87 years old in Tyler due to complications from COVID19. “Ms. Olga”, as she was affectionately known to most, left this earth on January 4, 2021 and is now with her parents and Jesus.
Olga Francis Olsen was born on April 2, 1933 in historical Yorktown, Virginia. Her father, Robert L Olsen and mother, Rosa Davis adored their eldest child. She attended Poquoson grade school through high school with the same classmates. Olga was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. She attended regular reunions in Virginia until everything shut down in 2020. Our mother loved her younger brother, Robert L Olsen, Jr, and he came to Texas every year to visit.
She eloped with John S Llewellyn, Jr in 1950 a few weeks before he shipped off to Korea as a Marine. In 1963 with two young daughters in tow, the family was transferred to Houston, Texas with NASA Mission Control. They were married for 20 years before separating.
Olga married Fred Fowler of Wichita Falls, Texas in 1973. A forever love match, the Fowlers decided to move to East Texas when Fred Fowler retired from Aramco.
The “Catfish Heaven” a Seafood Restaurant opened off Hwy 849 in the Lindale/Hideaway Lake area in 1985. As owners, Olga and Fred Fowler were well known for great catfish, Catfish Charlie, country hospitality, and so much more.
Fred passed in 2005 and Ms. Olga sold the business and truly retired.
The Fowlers were associate members of the Smith Chapel Methodist Church, Mineola and members of the Providence United Methodist Church in Yorktown, Virginia.
Ms. Olga loved her Mineola home and church. Her passion for rescue dogs would help in the creation of APET in Mineola. “Welcome Home Soldier” was so important to her that until the virus shut down the public events for the soldiers, Ms. Olga made every homecoming in the Tyler area! With all the pets, travel and her wonderful friends, our mother had some of the best times of her life. A zest for life, a one of a kind personality, enthusiastic laugh, and a strong belief in God, our mother never met a stranger.
“Our Olga” is survived by her daughters, Lane Llewellyn and husband Joseph Mustachia of Houston, Texas, and Vivian Llewellyn Miller and husband, Dan Miller of Fairview, Texas; as well as, grandson, Danny Miller of Dallas. Also left to remember her are her brother, Robert L Olsen, Jr and wife, Betty; their son and her nephew, Robert L Olsen III and wife, Tammy, their children Robbie and Stephanie, all of Yorktown, Viginia; granddaughter, Julie and husband, Matt Allen and their daughter, Delana, of Wichita Falls, Texas, as well as five Rescue Dogs.
We hope to have a Memorial Reception in the near future to celebrate the life of a true “Country Lady”. Our mother will be laid to rest beside her parents in Virginia as she requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to APET Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 381 Mineola, Texas 75773 or dropped off at the APET Thrift Store at 915 S. Pacific, Mineola.
