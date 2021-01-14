Olen Fred Powell
TYLER — Family services for Olen Fred Powell will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on January 14, 2021 under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. Davy Carter will officiate.
Fred passed away on January 8, 2021 in Tyler.
Fred was born October 20, 1936 in Tyler to W. D. and Clive Argo Powell. He attended Tyler Public Schools, and was a proud member of Tyler High School’s class of 1955. After graduating, Fred joined the Air Force and was stationed in Greenland and Newfoundland.
Fred was a truck part salesman most of his life. While working for the Ford dealership in Tyler, he met a bookkeeper, Sara, who worked across the street at the Chevrolet dealership. He quickly married her in 1960 and they were happily married for 57 years until her death in 2019.
He established several truck parts companies in Tyler, including Tyler Brake Service and Tyler Truck and Trailer. After retiring, Fred built displays and exhibits at Discovery Science Place, enjoyed woodworking, and record collecting and selling.
Fred was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ for 60 years, where he served in many capacities, including Elder.
He was a scholar and lover of all things Texas. His favorite day of the year was March 2nd, Texas Independence Day. We loved calling him and serenading him with Texas Our Texas, to his delight. He was incredibly proud that his family lived in Texas long before it was a state.
Fred was also passionate about his children and grandchildren. If one of us was involved in an activity or group, then he was right there. He was a perpetual PTA officer, Scout leader, youth group volunteer, and Bible teacher.
Fred is survived by three children Martha Waggonner and her husband Mark, John Powell and Katherine Powell, and Katie Powell. He is survived by four grandchildren: Walker Waggonner, Calley Waggonner, Maddie Powell, and Sara Powell. Fred Is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Powell, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Sara Walker Powell, an infant son, Emory David Powell, his parents Pete and Clive Powell, and his brother, Bill Powell.
We want to thank Dr. Eric Smith and his staff for the excellent care and support they provided for Dad.
If desired, memorials may be made to West Erwin Church of Christ or Azleway Boys Ranch. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
