Ola Carolyn Andrews
TYLER — Ola Carolyn Andrews, age 87, died on Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home at Rosewood Estates in Tyler, Texas. Although she is gone, she will live forever in our hearts. Carolyn/Mom/Gran was a Christian in practice and faith, believing in Colossians 3:12 “Therefore, as Gods chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”
Carolyn was born June 7, 1934, in Tyler to Earl and Ola (Carroll) Pinkerton and was the eldest of five children. She attended school in the Tyler community and graduated from Tyler High school in 1951 where she was assistant editor of the school Alcade yearbook.
From there, Carolyn continued her education at Tyler Junior College where she was a campus beauty and an Apache Belle from 1951 to 1953. With the Belles, she performed in Mexico during the halftime for the debut the NFL there and was also featured in a national Texaco calendar. Also with the Belles, she performed in a halftime show at the Junior Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Carolyn finished her degree in education at East Texas State in Commerce where she was also a campus beauty. She first taught in elementary schools in San Antonio and Alamo Heights where she was part of an experimental “classroom without walls” concept. Carolyn returned to East Texas to teach at Rice Elementary school then later taught at Brownsboro ISD and Whitehouse ISD schools where she retired after 33 years of teaching.
She was a longtime member of Williams Memorial Baptist then later First Baptist, both in Tyler.
Carolyn was a proud member of Alpha Delta Kappa, the honorary teaching society. She was an active member of TJC Alumni and Apache Belle Gold associations. Carolyn helped to establish a room in her name on the Apache Belle floor of the Ornelas Residential Complex on TJC’s main campus.
Carolyn was surrounded by love, laughter, family, and friends. She was a big fan of finding the right Hallmark card to make someone feel special for any occasion. She loved to watch HGTV and worked to make her backyard a show place. Carolyn also loved taking walks in her neighborhood with her friends. She appreciated the little things in life especially candlewick glass and James Avery jewelry. Carolyn was a big Neil Diamond fan, changing “Sweet Caroline” to “Sweet Carolyn” every single time.
She is survived by her sons Mike (Robin) and Mitch (Joan) along with her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie, and Clayton, as well as her nephew Steve Dodd and her niece Sue (Rick) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Shirley, Betty and Suanna, and her infant brother, Dennis Earl Jr. The family wants to thank Geneva and her team at Rosewood Estates for making Mom feel comfortable and loved in her final months.
Services will be held December 30, 2021 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Chapel in downtown Tyler. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the, Tyler Junior College Foundation, Apache Belle building fund, PO Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75711-9020, tjc.edu/giving.