ODIS B. FUNDERBURGH
WHITEHOUSE — Odis B. Funderburgh, 78 of Whitehouse passed away November 14, 2021 in Tyler Tx. He was born March 18, 1943 in Houston, Tx to the late Oto and Helen (Anderson) Funderburgh.
Graduated from Whitehouse High School and attended Tyler Junior College. Was the owner of Funderburgh Countertops in Whitehouse.
He enjoyed fishing at every opportunity and was an avid bass fisherman.
Survived by daughters Kim (Shane) Thorn, Kathy (Jeff) Hykel. Sons Kyle Funderburgh, Brandon Funderburgh. Grandchildren Kandis Graves, Kelsey Williamson, Hudson Hykel. Five Great- Grandchildren. Sister Shirley (John) Adams.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.