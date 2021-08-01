Odell (Funderburgh) McKee Alexander
HIDEAWAY — Odell (Funderburgh) McKee Alexander, age 99 of Hideaway, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. She was born December 31, 1921 in Smith County, Texas beside the site of Pleasant Hills Baptist Church between Tyler and Whitehouse. The land was later donated to the church. Odell has lived in Hideaway for the last 30 years and was previously of Tyler and Greenville where she was President of the Altrusa Club. She enjoyed travelling and with Christian values enjoyed serving her loving family and anyone that was in need. She was preceded in death by her 10 siblings. Odell is survived by her son Kenneth McKee of Hideaway and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat Ivy and Linda Jenkins are nieces that was particularly special to her.