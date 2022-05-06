Novelle McPherson
TYLER — Services for Novelle McPherson, 86, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Shiloh Road Church of Christ with Burke Brack officiating.
Burial will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Plainview IOOF Cemetery in Plainview, TX. under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Novelle passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at home.
She was born August 11, 1935, in Memphis, TX to James and Olleta Waddill.
Novelle was married to her husband, Ray McPherson, for 64 years. She was a member of the Shiloh Road Church of Christ and a retired R.N. who loved nursing, traveling, cooking and her family. She was a sweet and beloved “granny” to all her grandchildren.
Novelle is survived by her husband, Ray McPherson; sons, Chris and Charles McPherson; daughters, Terrie Barber and Susie Wigart; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Novelle was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Price and brothers, Chubby and Lee Waddill.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-7:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
