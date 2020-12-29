Norma Patricia Mallory

Pat was smart, tenacious, and determined to help others from the beginning. Her life started in Kermitt, Texas where she was born in 1938, but her family moved often. After they were married, Pat and Tom happily settled and created a home for 60 years in Tyler, Texas where they raised their family of five. Pat’s sense of humor, open arms, and dependability made her many loving friends in Tyler.
Pat spent her life stepping from one type of service into another. Whether it was serving the church, her family, or the community of Tyler, she was always looking for ways to help. She was the kind of woman who always showed up with a smile on her face ready to get the job done. She was involved in several churches in Tyler but found her home at First Baptist Church where she served as a staff member working with Ministries including Women’s Ministries, Senior Adult Ministries, and Single Adult Ministries. Friends and members of the church looked forward to the consistency of Pat’s kindness and her joyful presence in the hallways each week.
Pat was up before the sun every morning, coffee in hand, ready to make the world a better place. She was determined to help those in need and worked with several organizations including the Advisory Committee for the Smith County Baptist Association, the Texas Council for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and served as Emeritus Board Member for Bethesda Health Clinic. Pat had a passion for music and a talent for playing her beloved piano. She shared that passion, teaching piano lessons in Tyler for nearly twenty years. Even near the end of her life, Pat would sit down at her piano and entertain guests with beautiful and happy songs.
Pat never met a stranger and never forgot a name. She was quick to answer the call of anyone in need. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance and value of honest work. All of these qualities have been passed on to her children and grandchildren, so her insight and character will live on for a very long time. We are so proud to have Pat as our mother, grandmother, and friend.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 29th at 11:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethesda Health Clinic are welcome at https://bethesdaclinic.org/.