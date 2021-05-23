Norma Faye Tyner
TYLER — Mrs. Tyner passed away May 17th, 2021. Her loving husband Darrell of 67 years held her hand as she went to be with the Lord.
She was born January 15th, 1935 in Longview, Texas. Norma married the love of her life Rufus Darrell Tyner on October 3rd, 1953 and the two of them shared a beautiful marriage full of blessings. Together they owned and operated the Yellow Cab, Checker Cab companies of Tyler and Acme Oilfield Hot Shot Delivery Services for 22 years before retiring. She lived in Tyler for 60 years where she was a member of the Tyler Jaycees and Briarwood Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Norma was an avid golfer, socialite, homemaker, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mildred Reynolds, step-father Clyde Reynolds, father Mack Jackson, and step-mother Ruth Jackson.
She is survived by her husband R. D. Tyner, her daughter Tammy Mallard and husband Jerry, her daughter Darla Sidow, grandchildren Nicole Crawford and husband Kevin, Lacey VanBuskirk and husband Josh, Amber Bennett, Lindsey Sarver, and Tyner Carter as well as her sister Elizabeth Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was lovingly known as Nanny to her grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She always knew how to make them smile. Her life was a joy and her memory is a blessing that will last a lifetime.
A private celebration of life to honor Norma Tyner, 86, of Tyler will be held Sunday, May 30th with family and friends. If desired, memorials may be made to:
Sharon Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 10027 State Highway 31 East, Tyler, TX 75705.
