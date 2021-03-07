Nona Mae Vinzant
WACO — Nona Vinzant, 88, formerly of Tyler, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her assisted living residence in Waco. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Waco, with Dr. Bruce Cox officiating. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held in Tyler at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 8 at Rose-Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brad Vinzant, Ryan Vinzant, Brett Vinzant, Travis Martin, Donald Martin, and Cole Baldock.
Born Nona Mae North on November 29, 1932 in Thornton, Texas, to the late Marcus Vassar North and Anna Miller North, Nona was the youngest of two daughters. Growing up, she and her sister Lou helped their parents run the local hotel. After graduating as class valedictorian and completing her business school education, Nona married John Vinzant on March 6, 1954. John was the love of her life and died 50 years before Nona on March 20, 1971. They had two children, David and Suzy.
For over 25 years, Nona was a familiar face at Rice Elementary in Tyler where she worked as the school secretary. The family were long time members of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler where Nona taught Sunday School and volunteered for many years in the church library. Nona lived a blessed life marked by her faith and her love for her family.
Nona was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vassar North; and sister, Lou. Survivors include her son, David Vinzant and wife, Dayna, of Katy and her daughter, Suzy Cox and husband Bruce, of Robinson; nieces Kay Vinzant of Waco and Jan Martin and husband, Donald, of Katy; grandchildren, Brad Vinzant, Ryan Vinzant, Brett Vinzant, Anna Baldock, Meredith Cox, and Natalie Cox.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Arbor House in Waco for their warm and loving care over the last five years.
Registry for Nona Vinzant
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
BACK TO SAN ANTONIO: Jada Celsur scores 31, leads Martin's Mill to 4th state title game in 5 seasons
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Mahomes in walking boot after surgery
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...