Nolan Smith

Nolan passed away at 1:28 am, Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness and 11 days after his 100th birthday. He was eager to go home with his beloved wife, Juanece Underwood Smith.
Nolan was born September 6, 1920, in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Rufus Smith and Izora Smith, and attended school in Martinsville, Texas, and later in Nacogdoches, Texas. He graduated from Nacogdoches, Texas High School in 1938. He received his B.S. from Stephen F. Austin University and began his teaching career in Buna, moving to Lufkin, and settling in Troup, Texas in 1959 as Elementary Principal and High School Math and Physics teacher. Nolan also did post-graduate work at The University of Oklahoma in Engineering. Nolan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Troup, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanece Underwood Smith, son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Janine Smith, grandson, William Brandon Smith, his parents, 2 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Memorials if desired can be made to First Baptist Church of Troup and Grace Hill Church.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Reginald Smith and Diana Romero of Sutherland Springs; granddaughter and husband, Cherie and Steve Oliviera; great-grandson, Thomas Wayne Trimble; nephew and niece, Byron and Teri Underwood of New Summerfield; sister-in-law, Jenette Underwood of Jacksonville, brother-in-law, AC Wright of Jacksonville, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as very special friends, Sonja Roundtree, Carol, and Gene Whitsell, Pebble Davis, Diane Lane, and numerous other beloved friends. Wonderful and beloved caregivers Patty Cooper, Donna Fee, Mandy Clague, Arielle Clay, Gail Beck, Mikey Moses, Latressa Loller, Becky Dowdy and Danny Beasley.
Visitation will be held at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup, Texas, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.