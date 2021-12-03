Nola Eugene Copeland
CHANDLER — Nola Eugene Copeland, 63, of Chandler, Texas was called home to the Lord early Tuesday morning November 30, 2021. Nola was born on October 15, 1958 to James “Jim” and Ruth Chronister in Houston, Texas.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in the emergency department providing loving care to those in need until her retirement. She enjoyed shopping, spoiling her grandkids, and relaxing to her favorite documentaries in her recliner at home. She was a lover of cats, horses and all animals.
She is preceded in death her father, James “Jim” Chronister, her mother Ruth Chronister, and her brother Anthony “Tony” Chronister.
Nola is survived by her sisters, Sharon “Merle” Chronister, Renee Carpenter, and Trudy Parisher, sons Joseph “Andy” Vanderburg and his wife Jessica “Jessie”, and Russell Vanderburg and his wife Jamie, daughter-in-law Emily Maxwell, and grandchildren Anthony, Haiden, Lylah, Makayla, Jasmine, Jordan and Zane.