Nina Marie (White) Chandler Martin

A service is scheduled at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Nina Marie will be laid to rest at Larrisa Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Nina Marie loved her family and spent many years as a housewife, she also was employed at Nichols Kusan for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by Earl Chandler, Odes Martin; sons, Wayne and Ricky; granddaughters, Shawna White and Tawnya Harrison.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Kathy Rimmer, “Charlie” Luce and husband Johnny, Ruby White and husband Gary, Brinda White Schoonmaker, Nancy Bell, Earlene Hendricks and husband Mike, and Steve Martin and wife Sarah; sister, Wanda Atkins and husband Ron; and brother, Bob Wright. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael, Tosha, Clay, Cheryl, Sarah, Kaye, Shannon, Rosemary, Jimmy, Shannon, Justin, Scott, Dondi, Tabatha, Marlaina, Angela, Norman, Chris, Shawn, Kaleb, Kaden, and Michael; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons Clay, Eric, Jimmy, Justin, Chris, Patrick, Kaleb, Kaden, Michael, Scott, and Norman will be serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Shannon, Jake, Brent, DyKoda, Boston, Jack, Parker, Kason, Jake, Ayden, Christian, Cole and Hudson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Larissa Cemetery, P.O. Box 17, Bullard, TX, 75757 or Mount Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, Bullard, TX, 75757.