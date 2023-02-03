Nina Gossett Smith
TYLER — Funeral services for Nina Gossett Smith of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023, 11:00 am at New Generation Baptist Church with Rev. E. G. Rogers eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Nina Smith was born January 23, 1930 in Rusk, Texas to Hosie Gossett and Marie Session Gossett. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School.
She was a longtime member of New Generation Baptist Church and served in the choir for many years.
She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance and then worked for Texas Department of Human Services.
She leaves as survivors: Loving and devoted daughter Marcia Ford (Robert) . Grandson Keith Harrell, Sr.; one granddaughter Kellie Ford and one great grandson, Keith Harrell,Jr. (Chynese); one great granddaughter Kayln Harrell; three great great granddaughters and three nieces and a host of other loving relatives and lifelong friends.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm.