Nickie Faye Murchison
TYLER — Nickie Faye Murchison was the first born of six children to Dominick and Betty Leon. She was fierce, smart, fun, and loved big.
Nickie earned her Masters degree in Education and taught science for many years. She later worked under Brigadier General James Robinson Risner, a man she loved & respected. Together, they helped promote the War on Drugs movement of the 90’s.
Nickie was brave and ambitious, which afforded her well in her career pursuits. In her 40’s, when she was the Executive Director of the Dallas Crime Commission, she was featured in a Texas Woman’s Magazine as one of the 10 most influential women rising stars to follow.
When she turned 50, she decided on a whim to move to a small village in the mountains of Mexico. She lived there a few years, learning Spanish, making friends, and sipping tequila. She loved her time in Mexico.
In her 60’s, her focus shifted to being a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren immensely and made her daughters promise they would always remind them of her deep love for them.
Nickie’s wings are the color of gold and white and spread wide to protect all her loved ones. She will be our forever Guardian Angel. Rest well Nickie. We love you.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Bustos and husband Cesar Bustos, her daughter Lauren West and husband Jacob West, her grandchildren Caden and Savannah, her brother David Leon, and sisters Susie Leon, Nancy Leon, Lisa Lewis and Angela Leon. ***
A Celebration of Life will be held August 5th at 11am at the Tyler Rose Garden.