Nicki Knotts Armstrong
TYLER — Nicki Knotts Armstrong, 80, passed from the loving arms of her husband and children into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 19, 2023. Her devotion to family and firm belief in Jesus Christ never wavered and was a source of strength during a time of failing health. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, Mt Vernon. and cherished her church family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Mary Ann Knotts, and brother L.C. Knotts.
Nicki was born to the late Norris Knotts and Mary Ann Cannady Knotts, in Greenwood on November 29, 1942. She grew up in the Greenwood community and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1960, with Class Valedictorian distinction. She received her two-year Associate Degree from Paris Junior College (PJC) in 1963 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was nominated into, and is a member in good standing, of the Tyler Texas Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Dec 2010. In 1988 she reconnected with her high school sweetheart (Oct 1957) Chuck Armstrong and they were married on August 5, 1989. Her daughter, Traci Nicole Towers and Chuck’s son, Jeffery Scott and daughter, Robin Joanne became a close-knit blended family.
She is survived by her husband, of 33 years, Chuck; daughter, Traci Meyer (Kevin) of Tyler; daughter, Robin Schafer (Cody) of Dexter IA, and son, Jeff (Sherri) of Haslett; five grandchildren, Peyton Meyer of Tyler, Kassidy Meyer of Whitehouse, Taylor Greiner (Kenzie) of Grimes IA, Bailey Greiner of Des Moines IA, Nathan Greiner of Des Moines IA; and two great-grandchildren, Finn and Rollin Greiner of Grimes IA; two nephews, Ricky Knotts (Glenda, deceased), David Knotts (deceased) (Tina) of Greenwood; and many cousins, and nieces.
She worked as a legal secretary, owned a Professional Ladies’ Wig Shoppe, and was an office/sales manager for Steel Sales Company with multi-million dollar annual sales. After retirement she became involved in her church and Mt Vernon community, volunteering for various programs. She served as a Stephen Minister, worked in the church nursery, was one of the founders of Santa’s Sweeties, was a Team Leader in the “Lunches Of Love Program”, spent countless hours with the Historical Society organizing the Don Meredith Museum displays, served on the Disaster Relief Team caring for dislocated victims of Hurricane Katrina, served on the Arts Alliance Board and is a member of the Genealogy Society.
Her legacy resides in her faith, deep love of family, friends, and the multitude of lives she touched. While we celebrate that she is now in God’s arms, she was the cornerstone of our family and we miss her deeply.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 522 HWY 37 South, Mt. Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org.