Nicholas Robert Bonrepos
FLINT — Nicholas Robert Bonrepos, 75, of Tyler, TX, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on May 19, 2022.
Born in Northampton, MA, to Robert and Elizabeth (Baldwin) Burpo, Nicholas was the youngest of three children. The family lived in Springfield, MA, Washington, DC, and Brownsville, TX.
He graduated high school from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, TX, and received appointments to West Point Military Academy and the US Naval Academy. He graduated from University of Houston with a BS and MS in Accounting and went on to earn his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) licenses.
Coming from a military family, Nicholas wanted to serve his country and joined the Army Reserves, where he was trained as a medic.
Over the next 35 years, Nicholas held senior management positions with various real estate development and finance companies in Houston and Dallas, including Gerald Hines, David Wolff (Wolff, Morgan & Co), Giorgio Borlenghi, Mariner (later Remington) Hotel Corporation, Coopers & Lybrand, Rogers Alliance, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Wyndham Hotels. He retired from Tenet Healthcare in 2012.
Nicholas loved spending time with his cherished granddaughter Collins and attending her basketball games. He was an avid student of history, enjoyed reading, golfing, gardening, woodworking and small-building projects. His two favorite football teams were the Texas Longhorns and whoever played Notre Dame.
Nicholas will be remembered for many things, including his sharp wit, generous spirit, and booming “inside” voice that he claimed was only a whisper. He was always quick to smile, lend a hand, and help others wherever he could.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burpo, mother Elizabeth Baldwin Burpo, older brother Stephen Bonrepos, and son Alan Burpo.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Villarreal) Bonrepos, sister Kathryn (David) Aylward, daughter Nicole Burpo, granddaughter Collins Clark, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, along with friends, whom he loved and considered family.
There will be a celebration of life in the chapel at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, TX on Friday, June 17 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, St Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.