Newana Shuttlesworth
HENDERSON — Newana Claudine Goolsby Shuttlesworth, 88, of Arp, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021, in Henderson, Texas. She was born April 1, 1933, in Dallas, Texas to the late Edwin Goolsby and Floy Bridges Goolsby.
Funeral services for Newana Shuttlesworth will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, with the Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, prior to the service.
Newana was a long-time school teacher for 40 years and was retired from Arp ISD. She graduated from Munday High School in Munday, Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene (where she was a member of the famous Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls drill team) with her bachelor’s degree, and North Texas State University in Denton with her master’s degree. She was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, traveling, and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. Her main love though was spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herschall Shuttlesworth and a grandson, Chase Bates.
She is survived by her children, Mark Shuttlesworth of West Hollywood, CA, Pam Golsan and husband Roy of Tyler, Debbie Bates and husband Don of New London, and Eddie Shuttlesworth and wife Robin of Hallsville; 9 grandchildren, Kimberley Roberts, Kaleigh Kelchner, Trevor Bates, Erin Love, Shelby Siron, Graham Shuttlesworth, Josh Shuttlesworth, Kathryn Shuttlesworth, and Jake Johnson; 8 great-grandchildren, Trenton Kelchner, Howie Kelchner, Kirby Kelchner, Parker Love, Ryan Love, Charley Bates, Ford Bates, and Stella Siron.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Bates, Tony Love, Jon Kelchner, Graham Shuttlesworth, and Andy Siron.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.