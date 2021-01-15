Neva Mae Saxon
CHANDLER — Neva Mae “Mickey” Bradley Saxon, 87, of Chandler, passed away January 11, 2021, leaving this world with a blanket of snow on the ground.
Mickey was born October 26, 1933 in Holliday, Texas, the daughter of Leo Dow Bradley and Gladys (Ruth) Bradley. As a teenager, Mickey accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a Billy Graham crusade. She graduated from Athens High School where she was a cheerleader and voted most popular. Mickey also attended Henderson County Junior College, where she was voted most beautiful.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Dan Saxon; brother, Jackie Bradley and two sisters, Lavine (Anna) Olson and Ruth Burgess.
Survivors include her children, Mack Saxon and wife Tina of Tyler, Mark Saxon and wife Angie of Chandler, Susanna Claussen and husband Jimmy of Chandler; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Mickey will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind, but as the family’s number one prayer warrior, they know she is rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus and “PaPa”. The family would like to extend their many thanks to Susanna, who quit her job three years ago to give unselfishly of her time and love to make sure Nannie was taken care of.
A graveside memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.