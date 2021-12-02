Neva Jane (Janie) Hamm
TYLER — Neva Jane (Janie) Hamm died peacefully at home Sunday, November 28, 2021, with her family at her bedside. She was 89.
The Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of her soul will be celebrated Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. A rosary will precede the mass at 9:30 a.m. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Janie was born July 31, 1932 in Winner, South Dakota to Clifford Lloyd Sigler and Eva Luella Hammond Sigler. She graduated from Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Education at the University of Wyoming, where she was active in the Chi Omega Sorority.
She married Dr. George F. Hamm in 1958 in Laramie, Wyoming. They moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1962, where George started his career at Arizona State University. She was an active member of the Faculty Wives Club and numerous community organizations.
George and Janie moved to Tyler in 1981 when George was appointed President of the University of Texas at Tyler. Janie was a constant presence in the UT Tyler community, hosting events, parties, and visiting dignitaries. She was an ardent supporter of Sister Cities International. She traveled extensively, visiting the former Soviet Union, China, Japan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and countless other countries around the globe. She served on the board of Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, an orphanage serving children in Mexico, and Haiti. Janie was passionate about her work with orphans and hosted several in her home. She was a member of the Marion Wilcox Junior Garden Club, Culta Mea Literary Group, and the Altar Society at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Above all, Janie was a committed and adoring wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Dr. George F. Hamm; two sons, Robert Joseph Hamm and Daniel George Hamm; by brothers Bob and Derald Sigler and sister Norma Jean Carpenter.
Janie is survived by children Greg Hamm and wife, Mirielle of Virginia and Jean Marie Glass of Tyler; and six grandchildren, Monique, Madeleine, Theresa and Catherine Hamm, and Daniel and Sarah Glass; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorials in memory of Janie Hamm may be made to the Tyler Catholic School Foundation, 5528 Old Bullard Road, Tyler, 75703; or The University of Texas at Tyler Scholarship Fund, Office of University Advancement, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701.