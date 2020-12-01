Nettie A. Lanham

Funeral services for Nettie Lanham will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Texas with Dr. Reverend Ron Klingsick and Reverend Tommy Harden officiating. Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery in Arp.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Nettie married the love of her life, James Lanham, June 12, 1972. She graduated High School at Mineola, Texas in 1958. Graduated college at Tyler Commercial College. She worked many years in the medical field in Tyler, Texas as a Plastic Surgery Administrator. She was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends but her greatest pastime was spending time with her family. Nettie accepted Christ as her Savior at age 15 and loved Him and served Him with all her heart. She was a wonderful example to all who knew her, of what a true woman of God should be like. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but for Nettie to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Myra Evans, Mable Altmeyer, Nellwyn Hall and Charles Evans.
Survivors include her husband, James Lanham of Arp; children, Mike Lindley, Kelly Jarrell and Micki Lindley; 6 grandchildren, Christa Stare, Lauren Moorse, Chad Jarrell, Cody Lindley, Jackson Truman and Luci Truman, and 3 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are, Jackson Truman, Eric Stare, Mike Lindley, Harlen Truman, Anthony Goodner and Clay Jarrell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com