Nelwyn Jean Morton
TYLER — Nelwyn Jean Morton, loving sister and aunt, went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 4th, 2021. We will be gathering on Saturday, August 7th, 2:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home Chapel, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX. to share some of our stories, our memories, to laugh, cry and to remember such a wonderful person that will be missed.
Nelwyn was born in Shreveport La to Glassell and Marie Morton(both preceded in death). As a small child the family moved to the Morton family farm outside of Tatum, Tx.
She attended Tatum High School, Panola Jr College and graduated from Kilgore College of Nursing in 1976 as an RN.
Nelwyn dedicated her life to healthcare. She spent most of her career as an Operating nurse at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, Tx.
Nelwyn was an amazing prayer warrior and strong in her walk with the Lord. She grew up at Tatum United Methodist, attended Gladewater United Methodist and Marvin Methodist in Tyler, Tx. She had a servants heart for Volunteering and sharing the word of God through teaching Vacation Bible schools, cooking for events, prayer leading, greeting and donating time and money to numerous causes.
Nelwyn is survived by Sisters, Cindy Morton Malloy of Livingston, Tx, Cheryl Morton Fulton of Tyler, Tx
Nephews, Jeff and Kimberlee Freeman of Lufkin, Tx, Brian and Lindsay Freeman of Hallsville, Tx, Chase Fulton of Dawsonville Ga; Neice, Sandra and Ted Lea of Conroe, Tx; great nieces and nephews, Madilynn and Jarrett Freeman. Blaze and Leelyn Freeman, Ryker and Kayson Lea.