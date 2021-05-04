Nellie Marie Parker
ARP — Nellie Marie Parker (Kleam), 92, of Arp, Texas, passed away on May 3, 2021, at her home in Arp, Texas after an extended illness. She was born December 21, 1928 in Troup, Texas to the late Pinkney Avery and Ruby Lucille Kleam.
Graveside services for Nellie Marie Parker will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Arp, Texas with Reverend Ingrid Akers officiating.
Nell married Neal Parker in 1950 in Arp, where they shared 53 years together until his passing. She was joint proprietor of NP Farms, as well as a loving mother. Nell was known for her amiable personality and genuine character. She valued simple pleasures in life such as a family gathering, traveling with friends, or merely a beautiful flower. She was an integral member of Arp United Methodist Church and not a Sunday escaped that she was not in church strengthening her faith.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents and her husband as well as her brother, Bill Kleam.
Survivors include her son, Sammy Parker of Arp; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Phil Russell of Arp; granddaughters, Brandy Purdy and husband Richard; and Lauren Terry of Arp; 2 sisters, Ottie Paslay of Nashville, Tennessee; and Shirley Langford Sieber of Arp; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Mack Arnold, Holden Grammier, Hayden Grammier, Rusty Holland, Jack Lacy and Phillip Garcia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
