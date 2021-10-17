Nell Tutor
Nell Tutor, 80, Tyler, passed away on October 9, 2021 in Tyler.
Wana Nell Tutor was born May 28, 1941 in Pontotoc, MS to the late Robert D. Scott and Bessie Long Scott. She had been a resident in Tyler for 63 years, moving from Pontotoc, MS. She was a charter member of Tyland Baptist Church and fully trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Nell enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and reading and studying the Bible. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 55 years, Joseph R. Tutor, parents, brothers, John W. Scott, Thomas Scott and Ronald D. Scott; sister, Ruth Moore and granddaughter, Starla Royer.
Survivors include children, Debbie Fuller and husband, Billy of Tyler and Donna Hill and husband, Jesse (Buddy) of Garland; sisters, Delores Nichols and Neva Sudduth; brother, Jackie Scott; grandchildren, Kati Metzig, Amanda Fitton, Krista Fuller and Jessica Hill; great-grandchildren, Brittany Willett, Scott Willett, Branden Metzig, Caleb Wickersham and Hunter Metzig.
If desired, memorials can be made to Tyland Baptist Church, 2818 Silvercreek Drive, Tyler, TX 75702.
