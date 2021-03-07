Nell M Everett
TYLER — Nell M. Everett’s sweet spirit departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on March 5, 2021. She was born on July 19, 1929 to John David and Luella Montgomery in New Harmony, Texas. She attended Dixie Elementary and graduated from Whitehouse High School where she was named Salutatorian. Nell went on to marry Billy Joe Everett on July 21, 1950. She felt it was proper to wait until she was 21 years old before marrying.
If you knew Nell, you know she was nothing if not proper. She and Billy Joe were married for 62 years before his death on July 3, 2013. She has longed to be with him for eight long years and has never felt complete since that day. Nell was so proud of her two grandchildren, Kyle and Kari, and loved them unconditionally. She was the most excellent cook, home decorator, and gardener, and she always had one or three projects going at the same time. She was the consummate Type A personality! Nell excelled professionally also. For many years, she worked in the oil industry before going to work for the courts, where she became personal assistant to Judge Connally McKay.
She was a CLA (certified legal assistant) and for many years she would oversee the CLA exam. She was also Charter President of the East Texas Genealogical Society and succeeded in tracing Billy Joe’s and Jan’s ancestors back to the Cherokee Indians and the Trail of Tears. She spend many hours at libraries, cemeteries, and online tracing her family as well as authoring several pamphlets. She later went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Business from UT Tyler. Nell was one of a kind. When God made her, he broke the mold. I think many people would agree! She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Billy Joe Everett.
Survivors include: Janet Everett Krakowski of Tyler, her grandson Kyle, his wife Janie, and great-granddaughter Ella all of Tyler, and her granddaughter Kari Krakowski of Austin, Texas, along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1:00pm Wednesday at Burks Walker Tippit.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 6:30pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
BACK TO SAN ANTONIO: Jada Celsur scores 31, leads Martin's Mill to 4th state title game in 5 seasons
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Mahomes in walking boot after surgery
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...