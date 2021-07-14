Nell Jane Clyburn Wolfe
FLINT — Memorial Services for Nell Jane Clyburn Wolfe, of Flint, will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Flint Baptist Church, 2:00 p.m. Her Pastor, Sam DeVille, will conduct the ceremony. Nell died peacefully in her sleep, entering Heaven to be with Jesus and join his choir of angels, Thursday morning July 8, 2021.
Nell was born April 26, 1940, in Bullard, where she lived out her childhood, graduating from Bullard High School in 1958. She gathered frequently with her classmates and treasured the memories of her early years. After high school, Nell attended beauty school earning her license as a hairdresser. A true “Steel Magnolia,” Nell first worked in Rosemary Carter’s Beauty Shop in Flint. One can only imagine the stories she could have told. Fear not, ladies, her lips remained sealed. She finally retired from JC Penney Styling Salon where she worked for over 20 years. Nell was a member of Flint Baptist Church for over 50 years and cherished the fellowship of her Sunday school class and singing in the church choir.
An avid gardener, Nell loved everything that bloomed, especially children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She is preceded in death by parents Foy Cecil & Zudye (Long) Clyburn, her husband, Bobby Wolfe, sisters Marchaun Curley and Wanda Smith, a brother Foy Hilton Clyburn who died at the early age of 8, as well as nephews Roger Wolfe and Floyd Small.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tanna Wolfe Chambless and husband Shane of Tyler, and Lance Wolfe and husband Kevin Brown of Flint; her sister, Martha “Ann” Wolfe of Longview, three grandsons and their wives, Shane & Alysha Chambless, Blane & Mandi Chambless, Chad & Amy Chambless. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Kaylie, Tyler, Avery, Neely, Cruz, and Audrey, and one great-great grandson Kohen. She also is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law Shirley Wolfe, and her best friend of over 50 years, Trisha Graham and her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Aunt Nell”.