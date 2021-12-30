Nelda Lou Irvine
BELLINGHAM — Nelda Lou Irvine passed away at her daughter’s house in Bellingham, WA on December 21, 2021 at age 73. Nelda was born on December 25, 1947 in Carthage, TX, grew up in Kilgore, and she lived most of her adult life in Tyler. Nelda graduated from Kilgore High School, and she worked at Wal-Mart in Tyler for 24 years. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, Birdie Lou (Haden) Hollis and Hiram Rousseau Hollis, and brother, Hiram Ray Hollis. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Marie Marantette, and her sister, Melba Sue Richards. A funeral service will be held on December 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St Brenden’s Anglican Church, 925 N. Forest St, Bellingham, WA, phone # 360-318-7502. Please share your thought and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com.