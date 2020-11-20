Nelda Gwyn Ellis

Her Masters Degree was earned at Texas Tech University at Tyler and her bachelors at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. She was a phenomenal educator of third grade students for thirty six years. Rice and Owens Elementary in Tyler was blessed to have her. She enjoyed detailed conversations with her niece, Jana almost daily. Her RHS alumni were very special to her and she loved the way they all remained close. Nelda depended on her many friendships which also included church family and former coworkers. She was a strong gifted daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend.
She will be remembered especially by her niece Jana Birdwell of Brighton, Colorado, nephew Kenny and wife Rhonda Birdwell of Rusk, Great nephews Leslie Birdwell and wife Brittany Birdwell, Kennon and Dillon Birdwell, great nieces Elissa and husband David Robbins, and Kaylee Birdwell, great-great nieces Emily, Addilee, Emery and Avery all of Rusk.
Graveside services will be at Oakland Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM with Bro. Don Copeland and Pastor David Haines officiating.
Pallbearers are Leslie Birdwell, Kennon Birdwell, Dillon Birdwell, David Robbins, Jade Rogers and Brandon Rossa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Cemetery Fund.
There will be no visitation, however, on Friday, November 20, 2020, the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home will be open from 9am-5pm if you wish to sign the register book.