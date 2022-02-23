Nelda (Eubanks) Braly
SAN MARCOS — A graveside service for Nelda Eubanks Braly of San Marcos, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bullard Community Cemetery. Pastor Tibby Wright will officiate.
She was born on November 11, 1943 and passed away on February 17, 2022. She loved dancing, lifetime and hallmark movies. She loved to travel and after reconnecting with Nickey (her first and last love) they traveled on many cruises to Mexico, Belize, Hawaii, and all over the USA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, M.P. and Lucille Eubanks.
Left to cherish Nelda’s memory are her husband Nickey Braly, children, Tammy McMillan and husband James E. of Houston, and Matt Braly and wife Ginger of Richmond, brother, Kenneth Eubanks of Tyler. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Cecily McMillan, James W. McMillan, and Madison Braly; and Several nieces and nephews.