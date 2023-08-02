Nelda Ellis Cade
TYLER — Nelda “Moms” Ellis Cade, 86, of Tyler passed peacefully from this earth on July 29, 2023, from natural causes.
Nelda was born on July 14, 1937, in Chandler, to Russell and Magnolia Ellis. She graduated from Chandler High School in 1955 and attended Tyler Junior College then studied home economics at the University of Texas at Austin, an institution she loved only slightly less than the Lord’s church and whose heroes she venerated with nearly equal affection.
Nelda delighted in the people around her, and she devoted her life to lightening the loads of everyone in her reach. Nelda was a member of Glenwood Church of Christ for 65 years and co-founded Thursday School so mothers of small children could find the much-needed time in their week to care for themselves and their families. She served on the board of Little People’s School and was President of the PTA so teachers would have the volunteers and resources they needed to improve the lives of the students in their charge. She baked pound cakes, served warm meals, and brewed sweet mango watermelon tea so the important task of fellowship never wanted for sustenance. Her love of needlepoint led her to co-found Friends In Stitches with two dear friends. Nelda practiced radical hospitality through her final days, and continually expressed her joy at seeing each of you who took time for one more visit.
Nelda was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Glenda Ellis Buchanan. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alton Cade, Jr.; son, Jeff Cade and wife Kakie of Athens; daughter, Deborah Nail and husband Jeff of Lindale; three granddaughters and their spouses: Lori Anne Shaw and David of Waco, Scharli Hamman and Alicia of Seattle, Washington, Bradi Polly and Dustin of Chandler; and five perfect great-grandchildren: Maci and Cade Shaw, Kadin and Ivan Hamman, and Sadi Polly. The family is eternally grateful for the care provided by the sitters from Home Instead and medical staff at Christus Trinity Mother Francis and Hospice of East Texas.
Services will be held at Glenwood Church of Christ on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, 14591 FM 2010 in Chandler. Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 6 PM - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Dr., Tyler, TX 75703 (https://christianhomes.com) and Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).