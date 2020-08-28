Nelda Darlene Franklin
TYLER - Graveside services are scheduled for Nelda Darlene Franklin, 78,of Tyler, will be 2:30 P.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Williams Cemetery. Arrangements by Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Franklin was born November 25, 1941 and died August 26, 2020. If desired memorial may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.

