Neal Wayne Kilgore
TYLER — Neal Wayne Kilgore. N.W. Husband. Professor. Dad. Principal. Superintendent. Teacher. Friend. Mentor. Problem Solver. “Bobby” (his grand name from his first grandchild Lea). These are all names to describe the man. If you knew Wayne, you knew he was a sharp dresser and wore a suit better than anyone! His signature monogram NWK was easily spotted on the cuff. Wayne was an intellect, often sharing excerpts from his Smithsonian magazine, or a unique word he solved in the daily NY Times crossword. He challenged his grandchildren with the words of the day such as tenacity and reciprocity asking them to study what they mean and make them a part of their thinking, understanding, and actions.
Wayne passed away at home on August 18, 2023. He was 93 years old and left quite a legacy both personally and professionally.
Neal Wayne was born June 7, 1930, to parents William LaNeal Kilgore and Belva Shawn Kilgore in Bridgeport, Texas. He was the eldest of three sons. He met Gloria Ann “Dokey” Marshall in Palestine and it was immediately known she was the love of his life. They married on December 20, 1952, and later had four children.
Wayne was an educator at heart and excelled at it over the course of thirty years. He attended North Texas State University earning a B.S. in Chemistry and a Master’s in Public Education. He also earned a second Master’s degree in Professional Administration from SFASU. In his early career, Wayne taught Chemistry and Physics at Palestine High School and at Grand Prairie High from 1954-1962.
Other academic positions include Principal of Kilgore High School (1966-1969); Principal of Robert E. Lee High School (1969-1971); Director of Administration TISD (1972-1975); and Deputy Superintendent of School TISD (1976-1982). He began work in the private sector following his time in academia. Wayne took great pride in the fact that he was able to maintain meaningful ongoing relationships with many of his former students.
Wayne was preceded in death by wife, Gloria “Dokey” Kilgore, brothers, Bob Kilgore and Colonel Jim Kilgore, daughter-in-law, Cathy Kilgore, and great-granddaughter, Emma Claire Stoddard. Survivors include son, Kerry Kilgore (Claire) of Magnolia; daughter, Kim Bailes (Robert) of Tyler; son, Kyle Kilgore of Little Rock; and son, Kevin Kilgore (Karen) of Flint.
Wayne was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1970. Wayne had a servant’s heart for his community. He was involved in many civic and service clubs serving in a variety of leadership and board positions. They include Goodwill of East Texas, Tyler Y.M.C.A, American Red Cross, Chamber of Commerce, and Cooperative Teachers Credit Union. He was also a volunteer for Hospice of East Texas.
Bobby loved his “grands” and was a spectacular grandfather to all. He once said, “The one good thing about aging is seeing your grandkids grow up and becoming truly remarkable people”.
Carrying on his legacy are grandchildren: Lea Bailes (Ashley) of Kansas City; Ryan Bailes (Lindsey) of Tyler; Robyn Blakemore (Andrew) of Kansas City; Kelsey Grace Kilgore of Ft. Worth; Keaton Parker Kilgore of Flint; Lindsey Wyerick (Frank) of Little Rock; Patrick Wyerick (Laura) of Ft. Smith; and Andrew Kilgore of Fayetteville.
He was also blessed with many great-grandchildren: Sophie and Porter Bailes, Avery and Jay Blakemore, Blaire and Brooke Bailes, Carson and James Wyerick, Lily Catherine Cox, and Catherine, Samantha and Leah Stoddard.
The family wishes to thank caregivers Shyra Baker, Margaret Coleman, Jennifer Vargas, and Henrietta Dominquez for helping with his care at home. The family also appreciates the staff of Enhabit Home Health Care nurses, Amanda and Mary Kay, and the Hospice of East Texas nurses.
Graveside services will be held at Tyler Memorial Cemetery on, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 am with Scott Wiley officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701, www.hospiceofeasttexas.org and the SPCA of East Texas at P.O. Box 132899 Tyler, TX 75713, www.spcaeasttx.com.