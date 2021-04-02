Neal Ernest Velvin
ATHENS — Neal Ernest Velvin, 85, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2021 in Athens, Texas.
Neal was born in Tyler, Texas on February 20, 1936. He was a graduate of Tyler High School where he played quarterback. Neal received his degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. While at SMU, Neal was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity as well as a part of the collegiate basketball and swim team his freshman year. He also met his wife, Nell, while attending Southern Methodist University and on July 18, 1959 they married in Kaufman, Texas.
In 1966, Neal and his family moved to Athens, Texas where he opened his own civil engineering office before partnering with Wayne Weeks to establish Velvin & Weeks Consulting Engineers, Inc. Neal obtained numerous accolades and awards throughout his 50+ year career. He served as President on the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) and was on the founding Board of Regents at UT Tyler.
Neal is fondly remembered by those who called him “Big Neal” or “Chief”. Chief loved fishing, golf, and going to duck camp in Reklaw with his friends. He always enjoyed taking trips with his grandchildren, Brana, Will, and good friend, Carlos, as well as taking walks with his four-legged best friend, Max.
Big Neal is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nell Velvin; son, Neal T. Velvin; grandchildren, Will C. Velvin, Brana Velvin Rope and husband Adam Rope; and great-grandchildren, Curry Rope and Porter Rope.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie Bell and Neal S. Velvin; son, William Ernest Velvin; and sister, LaMartha Wallace.
A memorial service and interment will be held by Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home at the Shelby Chapel Cemetery in Athens, Texas on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with a reception to immediately follow at Athens Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Disciples Clinic of Athens and/or the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society.
