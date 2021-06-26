Natalie “Pattie” Trevette (Meador)Kelley
LINDALE — Natalie Trevette (Meador) Kelley known to most as Pattie, born January 11, 1931 to Linnie Hudgins Meador and Claude Lester Meador went to be with our Lord on June 23, 2021. She is survived by daughter Stephanie (Kelley) Griffin and son in law Les Griffin, daughter Belinda (Kelley) Kromer, son Clyde Benjamin Kelley Jr., grand children: Annie Griffin Boerm and Eric Boerm, Matthew Benjamin Griffin and Katrina Griffin, Charles Patrick Kromer, and Ty Benjamin Kelley; great-grandchildren: Clyde James Griffin, and Astrid Natalie Boerm. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter Renee Kelley, and her loving husband of 66 years, Clyde B. Kelley. She loved to tell everyone that she was born and raised by a village in New York, Texas. Natalie (Pattie) never forgot her roots and the love she had for her family and the hill she called home. In 1951 she met and married the love of her life Clyde B. Kelley. Pattie was a long-time resident of Lindale, Texas and a stay at home mom to 4 children whom she nurtured and encouraged all her life. She was their biggest cheerleader and challenged them to be the best people they could be by giving back to others. She always cared about helping others and seeing others succeed. She was Bobba to her grands who she passed on her love for gardening, flowers, candy, and vegetables. She loved the Lord, family, and her church family. She grew up an only child but she made family wherever she was especially church. She loved her cousins and friends. In retirement years she was involved in The Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron of Lindale 864 and as a District Deputy, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, she and Clyde were known to Square and Round Dance 6 nights a week, and she was a longtime member of Lindale UMC and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. She faced many challenges and endured them all with courage and strength. There was one Shepherd in her life and He walked with her through the darkest valleys, she clung to one prayer the one taught by the Master. Pattie never failed to be thankful for the grace and love that God showered into her life. She leaves a legacy of love, of hope and family. Services will be Monday June 28, 2021, 10:00 am, at Lindale United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Peschke and Rev. Bryan Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5pm -7pm at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Matthew Griffin, Charlie Kromer, Ty Kelley, Eric Boerm, Kenny Cook. Her family is forever grateful to all the caregivers who loved and cared for her so tenderly these last years. Donations may be made to The Society of St Stephens or David Powell Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church Lindale.