Naomi Ruth Bostick
TYLER — Naomi was born on September 9th, 1926 in Tyler, Texas to Rev. D. D. and Zelma Lewis. She was their only child and raised up with a devout love of the Lord. Naomi spent much of her childhood on revival, traveling through Texas. She attended high school in Dallas at Forest Avenue School and returned to Tyler shortly after. Marrying Pat Chatham and continuing her servant leadership raising Bill and stepson Walter, she worked full time at Roosth and Genecov and then as an office manager for Dr. Thomas Lyles. Naomi worked until she was 67 and was loved by everyone she met. A regal soul who exuded the light of the Lord and a soft confidence heard through her quiet whispers of God’s word, she always had a listening ear and words of encouragement. Naomi (lovingly called Moyne) spent her retired years rolling silverware and coloring at her honorary family’s restaurant, Chez Bazan. She was so proud of her family and spoke of them often. While small in stature, she was MIGHTY in Faith and Devotion. She is a blessing to us all and we know she is wearing her Heavenly crown and “dancing a jig” of celebration!
Naomi passed peacefully on Jan. 22 at 94 years, and is survived by Bill and Ami Chatham, Walter and Connie Chatham family, grandkids Angie, Meredith and Heath, Matthew and Jess, great grandkids Allie and Austin, and baby Chatham arriving in July.
Open Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 pm on Wed, January 27 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
The family will hold a private graveside funeral on Thursday, January 28 at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tyler Metro Church in her name.
For more details, please visit www.burkswalkertippit.com.
