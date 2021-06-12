Nancy Ruth Green Rozell
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Nancy Ruth Green Rozell, 78, of Chandler will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Concord Cemetery near Chandler with Rev. Richard Luna officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rozell passed away June 4, 2021, in Chandler. She was born August 6, 1942, in Dallas to Roy Forest Green and Mary Margaret Braden Green.
Nancy attended Chandler schools for most of her education before transferring and graduating from John Tyler High School in 1961. She played clarinet in the band throughout high school and continued at Tyler Junior College on a band scholarship. She went on to attend Stephen F. Austin University where she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and began her long teaching career at Lindale ISD. She received a Master’s Degree in Education in 1971 and soon after pursued a certification in Special Education. After 13 years of teaching 5th grade and special education in Lindale, Nancy moved to Brownsboro ISD in 1981 where she worked at the elementary and high school before settling in at Chandler Elementary. During her career she was honored for her achievements by the Lions Club and Chandler Masonic Lodge. She retired from teaching in 2004 after 37 years.
In 1957 Nancy met the love of her life, Paul Rozell, on a blind, double date. They eloped on May 4, 1962 and recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. During their many years together, they enjoyed entertaining in their home, serving as a second set of parents to their daughter Patrice’s friends, traveling the U.S. in their camping trailer with friends and family, deer hunting and spending time with their grandchildren. They particularly loved domino parties, going to Colorado to fish and explore on 4 wheelers and being active in their church and its many organizations. Together they owned and operated Little Bears Preschool in Chandler for more than 20 years where they enjoyed watching children learn and grow.
Upon retiring, Nancy had time on her hands and quickly filled it up. She was honored to join the Kappa Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, where she served in many officer positions. She became a member of the Red Hatters Society and the Chandler Historical Society. Playing games was a favorite pastime. She joined friends weekly for games of 42 and Mahjong. One of the happiest days of her life was joining Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church in 2005. There she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was a member of UMW, and two Circle groups. Some of her favorite volunteer time was spent at the Salvation Army, Breckenridge Village and supporting the teachers at Chandler Elementary through teacher appreciation.
Nancy was a talented educator, gardener, oil painter, hostess, cook, and quilter. She will always be remembered for giving the most unconditional love. Most of all Nancy loved Jesus Christ. In the words of her dear friend and cousin, Anita Rozell, “She witnessed everywhere she went.”
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Paul Rozell; daughter Patrice and son-in-law Alan Wills of Waco; granddaughter Caroline Wills of Chicago; and grandson Braden Wills of Waco. Pallbearers will be her nephews; Grant Rozell, David Rozell, Mark Frazier, Thomas Vickery, Jerry Vickery, Bobby Vickery and Harrell Chambless. Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Joe Rozell.
Visitation is scheduled from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, TX 75704 or Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702.
