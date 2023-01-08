Nancy Lorene MacKinnon
TYLER — Nancy Lorene MacKinnon passed away Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at the age of 67. She was born in in Houston, TX on January 16th, 1955. Nancy worked as a legal secretary for a Supreme Court judge for several years until having her daughter. She then became a full time mother, which was easily her favorite and most rewarding job. She enjoyed crafting with her daughter, trying new restaurants out and listening to her favorite songs in the car. Close friends and family remember her as resilient, caring and proud. Nancy had a heart of gold.
It was her wish to have her body donated to science for medical research, therefore there will be no services.
Nancy was predeceased by her father, Archie Stivner and siblings, Art Stivner and Dawn Smith. She is survived by her mother, Lorene Stivner, her uncle, Daniel Stivner, her aunt, Annie Badon, cousin Tina Kibodeaux, daughters, Emily MacKinnon, Naomi Linker and grandson Cooper Linker. In memory of Nancy, please donate to https://givingtogether.ucsf.edu/fundraiser/4320375.