Nancy Lee Draughon
WHITEHOUSE — Nancy Lee (Dixon) Draughon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed from this world on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the age of 85. Nancy was born in Kaufman, Texas on July 31, 1935 to Ernest Edgar “Red” and Lucy Elizabeth Dixon. Attending Scurry-Rosser school district and then on February 13, 1954 she was joined in holy matrimony to her U.S. Marine, Howard Virgil Draughon, vowing to love, honor and cherish him as long as she lived. It was a vow she would keep and she and Virgil would make a life together for the next almost 67 years. This inspiring legacy of love would raise children that she was so proud of: Howard Roben, Debra Louise, and Randy Lee.
Nancy “Mom” and “Mother” to her grandkids, “Mamaw” to her grandkids and “Kid” to her husband, was a quiet woman with an inner strength that rivaled none. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising her children and grandchildren, drawing daily on that inner strength. She did work for 13 years as the cafeteria manager at Cain Elementary School in Whitehouse. She quickly became renowned throughout the district as THE place for the administrators to eat lunch as she made the best food. She could often be found in her kitchen, cooking for what she must have thought was an army that would be eating with them, or sitting on the porch enjoying the evening twilight and watching innumerable hummingbirds and song birds that would flock to her yard, or at night reading her bible. She was always happiest with a child on her lap, even better if it was a grandchild and even better than that if it was a great grandchild, rocking and singing to them age old gospel hymns in her distinct twangy alto voice.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother, Gene Dixon, and her son Randy Draughon. Nancy, became a Christian in 1953 and was a faithful member of the church of Christ. As she crossed the Jordan Friday morning and was welcomed into the arms of her Savior she leaves behind a loving sister, Carolyn “Babe” Stanglin, her husband, Virgil Draughon, son, Roben Draughon, daughter Debbie Bynum (Jay), grandchildren Caysi McDonald (Dustin), Caleb Bynum (Mandy), Christopher Draughon (Sarah), Cayti Hart (Scottie), Joshua Draughon (Emily), Chyenne Norton (Shawn), and Chelsi Draughon, and great grandchildren: Mack and McKinley McDonald, Sophie, Olivia, and Ellie Kate Hart, Bailey and Kylie Draughon, Hunter and Levi Draughon, Brailey Draughon, and Madeline and Emily Bynum.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Broadway Church of Christ in Tyler with Phil Hancock officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
