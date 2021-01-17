Nancy Henderson Groat
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Memorial graveside services for Nancy Henderson Groat of Hideaway, Texas are scheduled for Thursday, January 21st at 2 pm, and will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas with Rev. Louis Mizell officiating. Services are under the direction of the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Born to Burnet and Lois Cochran on March 21st, 1939 Nancy spent her childhood, graduated French High School in 1957, married, and gave birth to her first child in Beaumont, TX. She called many places home from PA, MD, CA, to several cities across TX until settling in Hideaway the past 23 years. Nancy relocated for the last time, to her forever home on Friday, January 1st, 2021. The first thing people noticed about Nancy was her dazzling smile and brilliant blue eyes. She had a spark about her fanned by the flames of family, faith, and friendship. Nancy’s life was defined by a sense of service. She put the needs of her husbands, children, family, employers, church members, friends, and even strangers ahead of her own, always. As a teenager, Nancy and her classmate once rescued 2 adults from drowning in the Neches river. She danced on the Buffalo Belles high school drill team and the Lakettes touring tap group beyond retirement. She woke her children by singing, “Good Morning, Good Morning”, drove carpool, to and from sports, music and dance lessons, held PTA positions, volunteered, and was home in time to ask, “How was your day?” Nancy’s fried chicken could have won blue ribbons, and her cornbread dressing was simply the best. She was an excellent seamstress, having sewn her own clothes in school and sewed pajamas for her children once. She held part-time and temporary jobs as a secretary, tax return advisor, and antique gift shop clerk. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served on several committees at Hideaway Church. She designed and had 5 houses built in Hideaway. Nancy’s favorite United States destination was Kauai, Hawaii. She also traveled internationally beginning with a school trip to Mexico City, work wives’ trip to Germany, France, Switzerland, mission trips to Guatemala, the Dominic Republic, mother-daughter trip to Ireland, Scotland, England, and ending with husbands only Cayman Islands, Mediterranean cruises. Nancy was married to her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Henderson, for 40 years until separated by his death in 1999. When asked if he was her knight in shining armor she replied, “I wasn’t looking for a knight, I just wanted someone who wouldn’t drink, would make a good living, and take me to church on Sundays.” She was married to her second husband, Dennis Groat, for nearly 16 years until separated by her death. Prior to their marriage she sent handwritten notes to her friends stating she had found someone who “cooked for her, held her hand, and loved God”. Nancy lived a life of faith with her eyes on heaven. As a child she stood on the sidewalk, outside church Sunday mornings, heard sounds of rejoicing, and longed to be inside. Once an adult, she made her childhood dream come true. Nancy was a lifelong, active, church member, who learned and followed the teachings of the Bible, knew and loved Jesus Christ as her savior, walked daily with Him, sang in the choir, and made her own joyful sound. She was known by many, loved by more, and will be missed immensely. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wesley Henderson, her brother James Thomas Cochran, and niece Vicki Lynn Cochran. She is survived by her current husband, Dennis Eugene Groat, her brother Charles Euland Chochran, son Ronald Douglas Henderson and daughter-in-law Barbara Ann Henderson of Santa Paula, CA, daughter Tambralyn Suhler and son-in-law Charles Kenneth Suhler, daughter Rhonda Ann Lyon and son-in-law Edwin Anthony Lyon all of Austin, TX, children by marriage Dennis Eugene Groat, Jr. and Kelly Anne Groat of Boerne, TX, Carrie Janann Groat of Hanover Park, IL, David Runciman Groat of Carrollton, TX, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the loving care Nancy received by Heart to Heart Hospice, specifically Barbara Oldham, RN, Lindsey Coffey, CNA, and Nia Forbin, Home Aide Associate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to Hideaway Lake Church 1500 Lake Park Circle Hideaway, TX 75771 or Heart to Heart Hospice 7929 S. Broadway Suite 1140 Tyler, TX 75703.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
