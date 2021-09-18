Nancy Hannah Peebles (Paul)
GOLDEN — Services for Mrs. Nancy Hannah Paul Peebles, 91, of Golden are scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Sand Springs Baptist Church, Mineola, TX, with Bro. Jim Parker, Bro. Jerry Jackson, and Bro. Brandon Gray officiating under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba.
Interment will follow in Cedars Memorial Gardens, Mineola, TX.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Nancy Hannah Paul Peebles, 91, of Golden, TX, passed away September 15, 2021. She was born in LaFollette, TN, November 25, 1929, to the late George Emory Paul and Myrtle Marie Marcum Paul. Nancy was the oldest of 11 siblings. She married (Milton Lee) Buddy Peebles on May 29, 1952, in Fredericksburg, VA.
In addition to being a fulltime mother and housewife, she worked in Mineola, TX, for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, and Davenport’s Variety Store along with Buddy until 1960. Nancy also worked for Wood Memorial Nursing Home.
She was an active member of Sand Springs Baptist Church, Mineola, TX. Nancy was secretary and treasurer of Sand Springs Baptist Church back in the 1950’s. After relocating, living in Royce City, TX, Canton, TX, Tulsa, OK, and Tyler, TX, Buddy retired and moved to Golden, TX, in 1973. Nancy was a faithful member of every church she attended. She had a sweet spirit and served the Lord all her life. Nancy was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was a great cook and made the best cornbread.
Survivors include daughter, Becky Kilborn and husband James L. of Golden, TX, son, (Milton Lee II) Bubba Peebles and wife Martha of Alba, TX, and daughter, Angie Wright and husband Greg of Golden, TX.
She had nine grandchildren, Greg Adam Steele and wife Heather, Amy Lee Ezell and husband Chris, Zachary James Kilborn and wife Brianne, Wesley Etheridge, Todd Etheridge and wife Randi, Hannah Wright, Kamrin Wright, Garrett Wright, and Sadie Wright.
She also had 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brothers, George Earl Paul of Frederick, MD, Roger Wallace Paul and wife Thelma of Andersonville, TN, Lawrence Paul and wife Anna of LaFollette, TN. Sisters, Geraline Smith of Dayton, OH, Anna Lou Oglesby of Tyler, TX, Juanita Smith and husband Lloyd of Andersonville, TN, and sister-in-law, Geneva Walton of Mineola, TX.
Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Buddy Peebles, her parents, sisters, Nannie Lee Fisher, Mable Violet, and Sandra Ivey, brother, James Walter (Jimmy) Paul, and son-in-law, Adam Lee Steele.
Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 813, Mineola, TX, 75773, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Pallbearers will be Greg Adam Steele, Greg Wright, Chris Ezell, Zach Kilborn, Wesley Etheridge, Todd Etheridge, Garrett Wright, Aaron Ezell, and Alex Ezell.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Deacons of Sand Springs Baptist Church.