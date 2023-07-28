Nancy Connally Barnes
FLINT — Nancy Sue(Nan) Connally Barnes of Tyler TX was born to Mr.and Mrs. Wince L. Connally in Ft. Logan Colorado on June 18,1944. She passed away peacefully at her home under Traditions Hospice Care on July 23,2023. She is survived by her daughters Shannon Stiefel and Amy Annett and husband Mark, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren all of Tyler,Texas. Nan attended North Texas University. She taught at St. Andrews,Rose Garden Academy and Rice Elementary for many years touching of lives. She is a member of Flint Baptist Church. A life celebration is planned for August 1,2023 at Flint Baptist Church at 10:00am. Internment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a private family service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Centerpoint Ministries Lindale, Texas, Traditions Hospice Tyler, Texas or the charity of your choice.