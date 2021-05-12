Nancy Carroll Blaine
PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO — Heaven welcomed back an angel on May 5 2021. Nancy Blaine lived a wonderful life and was a beautiful example for us all. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was always thinking of others and how she could make life happier for all she met. She accomplished many great things in her life including working closely with Nasa’s manned space program for Northrop during the 1960’s. Her greatest love, however, was working with children as a school secretary in Pagosa Springs and Troup Texas. She saw all of those children as her own and was there for each and every one of them. Her smile could light up a room and you just felt happy being next to her. Her devotion to her husband of 65 years and to her three children, eight grand children and five great grand children was an example for us all. In good times she was always there cheering you on and in hard times she was the shoulder to lean on, always giving you hope. In short, she was an angel on earth and now she returns to heaven. Thank you for the many lives you touched and the smiles and hope and the happiness you gave us all. We will all miss your presence but we will always have the memories of how you touched our lives and made them better.
No funeral services will be held - she thought funerals made people sad.
Instead of flowers we ask that you just take a moment and recall a fond memory you may have had with Nancy and send it to us at don_blaine@yahoo.com or 3308 Ridge Bluff circle Tyler Texas 75707 and we will share these with our family.