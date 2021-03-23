Nancy Carol Croson
TYLER — Nancy Carol Croson, 73, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 13, 1947, in Tyler, Texas to Vernon and Frances Godfrey Whyte.
Memorial services for Nancy Croscon will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pleasant Hills Baptist Church in Tyler, with Reverend Lon Graham officiating.
Nancy was a retired Bank Teller from Southside Bank. She was a member of The Woods Baptist Church of Tyler. She loved and cherished her family with all of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Godfrey Whyte.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Croson of Tyler; father, Vernon Whyte of Quitman; 4 children, Jeffery Croson and wife Michelle of Tyler, Eric Croson and wife Cecilee of The Colony, Troy Croson and wife Laura of Allen, and Dana Croson and wife Mona of Tyler, 2 sisters, Rebecca Hamblett of Quitman, and Allison Frank and husband Greg of Killeen, 1 grandchild, Casidee Croson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
